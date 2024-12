Spirits are high as Eagles superfans get their tailgates on ahead of rivalry game against Dallas Fans hit the tailgate lots early Sunday morning ahead of the 1 p.m. game. With food, drinks and all the fixings, superfans are already having a great day, but it would be even better with an Eagles win. With a win against the Cowboys, the Eagles could clinch the NFC East. But the Birds also have a chance to sweep their series against the Cowboys for the first time since 2011.