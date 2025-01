Snow moves out of Philadelphia area; tracking next snow-making weather system Friday's storm was not a big snow-making event, but rather a quick-mover and certainly an impact-maker. There should be minimal impacts to the roads but our NEXT Weather team suggests you be cautious when walking on sidewalks in case there's any ice. The NEXT Weather team is tracking our next chance for winter weather. The system is set to arrive on Monday morning. Here's what to know.