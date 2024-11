SEPTA strike averted as TWU Local 234 negotiates tentative new contract | Full press conference Workers on SEPTA's trains, buses and trolleys in the city of Philadelphia will not be going on strike after a tentative agreement was reached between the agency and Transit Workers Local 234, the union that represents over 5,300 of those workers. Watch the full news conference with SEPTA interim general manager Scott Sauer and TWU 234 president Brian Politt.