SEPTA fare hike begins Sunday; increase to $2.50 for bus, subway, trolley riders SEPTA’s first fare hike in seven years goes into effect on Sunday, Dec. 1. The discounted base fare increases from $2 to $2.50 on buses, subways and trolleys. That's the same as the current cash fare. Regional rail riders will see an increase of .25 to $1 per ride depending on where you go. Daily, weekly and monthly passes stay the same price.