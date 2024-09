Section of I-76 East closing; PennDOT making bridge repairs starting Sept. 21 If you drive the Schuylkill Expressway, you may need to plan a detour. PennDOT is going to shut down part of the highway in Grays Ferry for four straight weekends starting Sept. 21. The road will be closed from just after the ramp to Grays Ferry and University Avenues to just before 34th Street on-ramp so crews can fix two bridges.