Schools closed again after industrial fire at SPS Technologies; news conference at 10 a.m. Abington and Jenkintown schools are closed once again after a fire at SPS Technologies, which manufactures metal fasteners and fittings for the aviation and aerospace industries. Ross DiMattei gets you up to speed on the latest ahead of a news conference from officials set for 10 a.m. - which you can watch live on our CBS News Philadelphia stream.