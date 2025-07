Runaway peacocks spotted taking a stroll in Bucks County There’s a couple of runaway peacocks in Doylestown, Bucks County. The pair was spotted taking a stroll near Theodore Way on Sandy Ridge Road. There are reports that an animal rescue team was able to capture one of the birds, but we're still trying to confirm that information. It's still not known who owns the peacocks. If you see the birds, Doylestown police ask that you call them.