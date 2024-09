Road rage shooting, crash shut down portion of I-95 in South Philadelphia A road rage shooting on I-95 tied up traffic for hours on Tuesday. This happened just after 10 a.m., on 95 North, on the Girard Point Bridge. Police say the driver of that Oldsmobile, fired several shots at the driver of a black pickup truck before the pickup and the Oldsmobile crashed. Drivers were stuck on 95 for about two hours during the investigation.