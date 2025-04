Ride-share driver dies, passenger critical after shooting outside hookah lounge in Center City A 77-year-old ride-share driver was shot and killed in Center City early Wednesday morning. He was picking up another man who was also shot and is in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a hookah lounge on South 18th Street near Rittenhouse Square. The driver who was shot took off but crashed a block away at 17th and Chestnut. Josh Sanders reports.