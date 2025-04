Prosecutors want to keep Gaudreau brothers' toxicology report out of trial Prosecutors are trying to prevent a jury from hearing about Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's blood alcohol levels the night they were killed. Police say Sean Higgins was driving drunk when he hit the brothers in Oldmans Township last August. The Gaudreaus were riding their bikes on the side of the road when police say Higgins tried to pass a car on the right, causing the crash.