Proposed New Jersey bill could help save money with possible tax dedication for E-ZPass tolls New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to deduct their E-ZPass tolls from their state income tax. The proposed bill would allow drivers to write off up to $1,000 from their state income taxes for travel on any toll road, bridges and tunnels in New Jersey. The proposal comes in response to rising costs of transportation. If passed, New Jersey would join Massachusetts as the only states that allow the deduction of tolls.