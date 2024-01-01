Powdered baby formula recalled due to possible bacterial contamination Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall for baby formula that may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, the FDA said Sunday. There have been no reports of illnesses connected to the powdered formula products, but the company said there was a possibility of bacteria contamination in products sampled outside the U.S. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/nutramigen-baby-formula-recalled-possible-bacterial-contamination-reckitt-mead-johnson/