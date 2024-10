Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey to reopen in spring 2025 There's now a reopening date for Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey. In Jan. 2021, a 4-alarm fire damaged the park's arcade and offices. The park's owners posted pictures on Facebook of their progress and rebuilding. They said with renovations moving along so well, they expect to reopen in the spring.