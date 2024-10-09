Philly-based basketball player lived in Israel at the time of the surprise attack one year ago International basketball player, Jared Armstrong who is based in Philadelphia was living in Ashkelon, Israel when the surprise attack began and rockets hit nearby buildings. Armstrong eventually made it to Philly and returned to Ashkelon when it was safe to resume his season with the Israeli team. He said it was important for him to connect with the children in his community and connect with them through basketball.