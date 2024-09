A Delaware County girl was surprised with a Phillies bedroom makeover which includes 900 baseball cards. Madeleine Wright reports.

Phillies surprise Delaware County kid battling cancer with an extreme bedroom makeover A Delaware County girl was surprised with a Phillies bedroom makeover which includes 900 baseball cards. Madeleine Wright reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On