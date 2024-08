Phillies' Kyle Schwarber visits Engine 72 in North Philly for Neighborhood Heroes program Kyle Schwarber's grand slam Wednesday night helped the Phillies end their four-game losing streak. This morning, Schwarber visited Engine 72 in North Philly and thanked first responders for their service. There was a meet and greet and a lunch. Thursday’s visit is part of Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes program.