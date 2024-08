Philadelphia’s Bike Share program Indego moved to per-minute pricing for rides Philly's Bike Share program Indego has moved to per-minute pricing for rides that exceed a half hour. A single ride costs $4.50 for 30 minutes on any classic bike. Previously, rides over 30 minutes incurred another half-hour charge. Now, if your ride exceeds 30 minutes, you will be charged 30 cents per minute until the bike is returned.