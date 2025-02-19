Watch CBS News

Philadelphia to honor Sadie T.M. Alexander

Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and the first Black woman to earn a PhD in the United States, will be honored with a statue near Philadelphia's City Hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.