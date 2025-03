Philadelphia renames part of North 59th Street in Overbrook "Will Smith Way" tomorrow A little bit of Hollywood comes to Overbrook on Wednesday. Will Smith will be on hand as the city of Philadelphia honors him with a street renaming. The city is renaming the 2000 block of North 59th Street “Will Smith Way.” Students from Will's alma mater, Overbrook High School, will also be “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," providing plenty of entertainment.