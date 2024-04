Philadelphia rattled By 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook homes all over the northeast Friday morning. The epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey in Hunterdon County. Even though earthquakes are rare in our area, all modern buildings in Philadelphia are built with earthquake safety in mind. Derrick Pitts from the Franklin Institute talks more about the earthquake. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/4cKhOJ6