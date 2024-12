Philadelphia police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Fairhill neighborhood Police continue to search for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood. Investigators are now attempting to identify this man. They say he was operating a stolen Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman on 5th Street and Indiana Avenue on Oct. 13. She later died at the hospital. Police say the driver ran from the crash scene on foot.