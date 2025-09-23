Philadelphia Police Department launching new anti-auto theft campaign | Digital Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is launching a new campaign aimed at helping prevent auto thefts. It is focused on educating vehicle owners about the latest criminal methods and providing tips to fight back against theft. Fliers, community workshops and social media outreach are part of the new campaign. Jim Donovan has the top news headlines in the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, and Meteorologist Kate Bilo has the latest NEXT Weather forecast.