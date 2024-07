Philadelphia native Michael Coyle, former Trump rivals speak at Republican National Convention Michael Coyle, a resident of the Kensington section of Philadelphia, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Night 2, when the theme was "Make America Safe Again." Former rivals including Nikki Haley, Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also took the stage in support of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden campaigned in Nevada.