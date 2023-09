Advertise With Us

Cristo Rey senior Oyewumi Oyeniyi was named the 2023-24 Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate on Monday.

Philadelphia names senior Oyewumi Oyeniyi as new Youth Poet Laureate Cristo Rey senior Oyewumi Oyeniyi was named the 2023-24 Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate on Monday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On