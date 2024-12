PHILADANCO! honors alum Lee Daniels at Opening Night Celebration for 55th anniversary Philly’s own award-winning film producer/director and screenwriter Lee Daniels is being honored by the legendary dance company that helped shape his journey. Today is the opening of PHILADANCO! — the Philadelphia dance company’s 55th-anniversary performance. Josh Sanders and Photojournalist Brad Nau sat down with Daniels and the matriarch behind the company.