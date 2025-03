People in Montgomery County are still processing the heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy A potential agreement between the United States and Ukraine fell apart after a heated argument in front of cameras in the Oval Office. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being disrespectful. Josh Sanders reports from the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown, where he has been talking with people following this heated exchange.