Pennsylvania kid and dedicated fan receives Phillies prosthetic arm We all know some dedicated Phillies fans, but it may be hard to find a fan more dedicated than a Pennsylvania boy named Jackson. The 7-year-old, a patient at Shriners Children's Hospital, was born without his left arm, but he just got a new prosthetic arm laminated with the Phillies logo. The folks at Shriners said Jackson can already put on his prosthetic arm and remove it without help.