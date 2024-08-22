Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praises Harris, Walz during energetic DNC speech

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took the state at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to praise Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. His speech focused on the theme of the night, "A Fight for Our Freedoms."
