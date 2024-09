PennDOT says partial Schuylkill Expressway closure will not impact Philly sports stadium traffic Officials at PennDOT said the three-week closures are for bridge deck repair starting Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 13 on a part of I-76 East shortly after the Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue [Exit 346B] ramp to right before the 34th Street on ramp. Here's what to know.