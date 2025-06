PAWSibilities open house and vigil in Montgomery County for healing event after barn fire A Montgomery County animal rescue that lost its barn and several animals in a weekend fire is in need of supplies and donations. "PAWSibilities" lost over a dozen feral cats in the Sunday afternoon blaze. At least six cats are still unaccounted for. The open house is happening Saturday at Paws Adoption Center in Skippack Village from 6 to 8 p.m.