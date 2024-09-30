Operation BBQ Relief handing out thousands of meals to Hurricane Helene storm victims Millions of people across multiple states are still reeling from Hurricane Helene. Operation BBQ Relief is currently stationed in Tallahassee, Florida, where the organization has already handed out tens of thousands of meals to storm victims. Director of Operations Skeeter Stone joined CBS News Philadelphia to talk about the aid mission so far, and their plans to help people in hard-hit North Carolina in Georgia.