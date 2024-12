Officer hailed as a hero after stumbling upon overnight fire in Gloucester township, New Jersey A police officer from South Jersey is being hailed a hero after alerting two families of a fire. Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Officer Shawn Kelly was patrolling through the Cherrywood Townhomes when he noticed a fire on the 1600 block of Bryant Place in Gloucester Township. Police say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.