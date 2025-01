No mail delivery, government offices closed on Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter | Digital Brief Jan. 9 is designated a National Day of Mourning for the late President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024 at age 100. On this day, government offices and the stock market are closed and the U.S. Postal Service is not delivering mail. Jim Donovan explains and has your morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.