NICU mother gives back to RMHC Delaware: "You don't know what it's like until you're in those shoes" When Krissy McMahon’s firstborn son, Crew, arrived unexpectedly at 35 weeks, her family suddenly found themselves navigating a stressful stay in the NICU at ChristianaCare. While the McMahons never stayed overnight at the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington, the RMHC Family Room right inside the hospital became their daily "safe haven" — offering a quiet space to grab a cup of coffee, take a nap, charge a phone and decompress away from the constant beeping of monitors. More