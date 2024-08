New menopause drug elinzanetant could reduce symptoms without using hormones An experimental, once-a-day pill could potentially ease symptoms of menopause all without using hormones. According to drug maker, Bayer, two trials found the new drug called elinzanetant reduces the frequency and severity of hot flashes and improves sleep. CBS News Medical Contributor, Dr. Céline Gounder, appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the development.