New Jersey's annual Jeep Invasion in Wildwood

Thousands of Jeep owners are in Wildwood for New Jersey's annual Jeep Invasion. Organizers say it's the largest gathering of jeep owners in the northeast. Brandon Goldner spoke to organizers and drivers about what makes the Jeep community so unique.
