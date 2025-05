New Jersey couple charged with abusing child they kept locked up in Gloucester Township for years A Gloucester Township, New Jersey, couple is accused of abusing a child they allegedly kept confined to a home for several years, the Camden County prosecutor said. Branndon Mosley, 41, and Brenda Spencer, 38, were arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses, officials said. The victim escaped last week.