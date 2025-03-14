New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross visits couple detained by ICE in Haddon Township Lawmakers are rallying behind the owners of a popular Haddon Township restaurant after they were detained by ICE. CBS News Philadelphia was outside Jersey Kebab Friday afternoon as Congressman Donald Norcross and others gathered outside to show support. Celal Emanet was released with an ankle monitor shortly after his arrest last month. However, his wife was held in a detention center for two weeks. She was released Tuesday night.