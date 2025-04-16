New information about suspect Cody Balmer; had "political motivation" over Gov. Shapiro house fire There’s new information about the suspect in the arson attack on the governor's mansion in Harrisburg over the weekend. The fire happened Sunday morning after Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of Passover. Authorities said Cody Balmer called 911 and told them that Shapiro needs to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."