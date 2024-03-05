Watch CBS News

New charges against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted Tuesday on a dozen new criminal charges. This is related to a years-long bribery scheme. Menendez denies any wrongdoing. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3P9O4Lp
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.