Nancy Pelosi reacts to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol in new video For the first time, we're seeing footage of Nancy Pelosi reacting to the Jan. 6 insurrection as she was evacuated from the capitol. It comes just hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted on revised charges, allegations that he broke the law when he tried to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News Correspondent Skyler Henry reports from Capitol Hill.