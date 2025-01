Mt. Holly man wins big on “Hollywood Squares” There was a big payday for a man from South Jersey on the debut of "Hollywood Squares.” Shaun managed to win $1,000 in the main game and advanced to the bonus round. Here's what happened next. Shaun won $25,000 with the help of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. You can see Hollywood Squares with Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson on CBS Philadelphia and Paramount+.