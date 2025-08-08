More PECO customers get past due notices after not receiving bills for months | In Your Corner Josh Sidorowicz is following up on a previous story about PECO customers who did not receive bills for months, only to receive many past due notices at once and a big bill full of late charges. There were several more customers with the same issue who saw CBS News Philadelphia's initial story and then reached out for help. PECO says the issue stemmed from a glitch in the system that generates customers' bills, and that these customers are now on payment plans. The company says they will not be charged late fees due to the error.