MJ The Musical star Jordan Markus talks to CBS Philadelphia about playing Michael Jackson There are still a few seats left before the show leaves town after Sunday. MJ The Musical has been rockin' the streets of Philly with the lead actor on the road to major success. 24-year-old Jordan Markus has got game and not just on the stage. Many thanks to The Sporting Club At The Bellevue for providing the venue for CBS Philadelphia to hold court.