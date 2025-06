Mines Spung Wildfire 90% contained, burned over 6,000 acres in Shamong Township, New Jersey Crews are close to getting a wildfire in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County contained. The so-called Mines Spung Wildfire is now 90% contained. It has scorched over 6,000 acres in Shamong and Washington townships since it started on June 13. Several roads and a trail near the fire zone remain closed. No word yet on how it may have started.