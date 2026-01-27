Meta, TikTok, YouTube go to trial as lawsuit accuses them of knowingly designing addictive features In one of more than 1,000 similar lawsuits nationwide, tech giants Meta, TikTok and YouTube are heading to trial after a lawsuit alleged the companies knowingly designed addictive features to keep young people on their platforms. Depending on the outcome, the trial could result in the companies paying billions of dollars in damages and having to make changes to their platforms. Josh Sanders has the latest from the Pulse Desk.