Meet competitors on the 48th edition of “Survivor” from the Philadelphia region The 48th edition of "Survivor" returns next month and some local contestants will be among those competing to out-wit, out-play and out-last. “Survivor” announced the 18 new cast-aways on Wednesday that will be competing this season. It includes Sai Hughley, who is originally from Philly and Mary Zheng who currently calls the city home. The 48th edition of "Survivor" premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26 with a two-hour episode starting at 8 p.m. on CBS.