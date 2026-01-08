Watch CBS News

Mayor Parker, Philadelphia district leaders announce plans for optional year-round schools

Philadelphia's public schools took center stage Wednesday as Mayor Cherelle Parker and district leaders outlined a vision focused on expanding year-round learning, opening new schools in North Philadelphia and addressing long-vacant school buildings​ across the city. During the address, Superintendent Tony Watlington announced plans to open two new optional choice schools in North Philadelphia's Promise Zone — a K–8 school and a high school.
