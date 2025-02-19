Massive SS United States ocean liner finally set to leave Philadelphia before being sunk in Florida Moving day is finally here for the SS United States, a massive ship that once broke the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage but has sat dormant in Philadelphia for decades. It's set to move to Mobile, Alabama to have hazardous materials removed and then sunk off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida, where it will serve as the world's largest artificial reef. Brandon Goldner reports.