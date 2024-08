Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Delaware student | Digital Brief A 27-year-old Newark man is in custody after police say he struck and killed a University of Delaware student on her first day of class. Meanwhile the hockey world is mourning the loss of Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau, a South Jersey native who was struck and killed while riding his bicycle with his brother Matthew. Jan Carabeo has your top headlines with weather from Grant Gilmore.